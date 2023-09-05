Columbia Mayor to host Town Hall Tour across Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann is heading into the community to share updates from City Hall.

City officials say the Mayor will be leading a town hall tour across all four districts. City Council members, Assistant City Managers and City staff will join the Mayor to discuss updates for each district.

According to the city, the town halls are open to the public and citizens are invited to submit questions to be answered in advance of the events online.

Please submit questions by visiting this link: https://mayor.columbiasc.gov/town-hall-tour/

PER THE CITY- Town Hall Tour Schedule

When and where:

District 1

Location: Earlewood Park, 1113 Recreation Dr.

Date: September 12 at 6:00pm

District 2

Location: Busby Community Center, 1735 Busby St.

Date: September 18 at 6:00pm

District 3

Location: Dreher High School, 3319 Millwood Ave.

Date: October 5 at 6:00pm

District 4

Location: Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Pkwy

Date: October 9 at 6:00pm

Business Community

Location: Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St.

Date: October 16 at 10am