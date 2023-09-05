Pet of the Week: Bella!

LEXINGTON CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Bella! This 3-year-old Husky-Lab mix is ready to find her forever home through Lexington County Animal Services.

Bella has been at the shelter since July and shelter staff doesn’t understand why she’s been overlooked! Bella is a sweet girl. She is very gentle, calm, already knows commands and her name, could likely be house-trained, is great with other dogs, and would be a wonderful fit for many homes. Shelter staff recommend bringing your furry and human family members by for a meet-and-greet to sure the perfect adoption fit.

Right now Bella’s adoption fee is just $10, which includes vaccinations, flea/heartworm preventative, spay surgery, and a microchip! For the entire month of September, adopters can also take advantage of the Don’t Bully my Breed adoption special, encouraging everyone to adopt one of the many Pitbull breeds at the shelter for free!

Visit the hundreds of animals at the shelter located at 321 Ballpark Rd., Lexington SC 29072 and help save a life and give a pet a forever home today!