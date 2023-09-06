Gov. McMaster signs bill that creates statewide plan to address Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina has the oldest Alzheimer’s registry in the country and more than 100,000 residents in the state have been diagnosed with the disease.

A statewide plan to tackle the dementia crisis has not been updated since 2009, but is now being addressed thanks to lawmakers.

“South Carolina has many challenges as we face a dementia crisis that plagues our state from a lack of geriatricians and neurologists to scarce resources for patients and families,” said Sen. Katrina Shealy, a Republican from Lexington.

Wednesday morning, Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill that creates a statewide plan to address Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias. Part of this involves the creation of a research center involving MUSC as well as both the University of South Carolina and Clemson.

“We have also invested in a brain health center at USC and are working to stand up a rural brain health network,” Shealy said.

The senator says Alzheimer’s disease is very personal for her.

“My husband has suffered for several years and it’s a challenge every day,” Shealy said. “As his primary caregiver, I see the impact this disease can have on the patient and the family.”

According to DHEC, 1 in 9 people over the age of 65 in the state suffer from the disease. According to Taylor Wilson with the Alzheimer’s Resource Coordinator Center, many are not even diagnosed. Like Senator Shealy, she also has served as a caregiver for an Alzheimer’s patient, her grandmother.

“Many sundowns found me braced for her aggression or confusion. Many sunrises found me sleep deprived and anxious,” Wilson said. “I either anticipated a fall or had to call emergency services at 3 am to help her back up. All of this happened as the person I loved forgot me. I was lost and I felt invisible.”

The statewide plan to tackle dementia is set to be updated every five years.

“We see you family members. We hear you,” said Rep. Mark Smith, a Republican from Berkeley County. “We’re committed to making sure we enhance the quality of life for this terrible disease that knows no boundaries for which it will touch.”