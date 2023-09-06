Local Living: Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In your look at Local Living, the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run Walk is set for Friday September, 8.

The event kicks off at 6 pm at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street.

Registration is underway.

For more information click here https://t2t.org/event/2022-tunnel-to-towers-5k-run-walk-south-carolina/

