Local Living: Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk
Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In your look at Local Living, the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run Walk is set for Friday September, 8.
The event kicks off at 6 pm at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street.
Registration is underway.
For more information click here https://t2t.org/event/2022-tunnel-to-towers-5k-run-walk-south-carolina/
