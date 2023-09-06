Study: New technology to detect Autism earlier shows promise

(CNN) — Doctors may soon have new technology to diagnose Autism in children more quickly and accurately.

Two studies released today suggest an eye-tracking tool could diagnose autism in children as young as 16-months-old.

The device is called Earli-Point Evaluation and was recently cleared by the f-d-a to help clinicians intervene earlier than ever before.

According to experts at the Marcus Autism Center in Atlanta, this could be a major step forward. early detection can lead to treatment approaches which help improve outcomes for children with the developmental disability.