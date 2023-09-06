LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies and police say a suspect is dead after shooting a deputy and started a chase overnight.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon and Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green say authorities responded to a home invasion on the 100 block of Prismatic Way before 1:30 a.m., which is near Rocky Creek Elementary School.

According to investigators, when deputies heard shots and went inside, the suspect shot a deputy and fled in the homeowner’s vehicle, who was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the suspect and the homeowner were married at one point and were divorced sometime last year.

Officers say an 8-year-old child in the home is in the hospital as a precaution and will be in the custody of their grandfather.

Police say the chase came to an end on Two Notch Road after Highway Patrol used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle.

The suspect was shooting at law enforcement with a patrol vehicle getting hit and jumped out of the car when they returned fire and he was killed.

Officials say Two Notch Road between Smith Pond Road and Calks Ferry Road is closed and to expect delays in the area for most of the morning. If possible, please use an alternate route.

Authorities say the deputy is in the hospital expected to recover and will undergo surgery.

SLED is investigating the officer-involved shooting as Lexington authorities continue to investigate this incident.