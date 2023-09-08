Crash knocks down power lines, drivers asked to avoid area

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Lexington are asking drivers to avoid the area around Sunset Blvd. and Hwy. 378.

According to officers an accident in front of the Lexington Pace shopping center has closed one outbound lane and the entrance to the shopping center’s parking lot.

Police say during the wreck several power poles were struck and there are live electric lines on the ground.

Dominion is on the way but authorities say it may take a while to fix.

Investigators say the crash was caused by a driver running a red light.