Get ready to loosen your pants for a great cause

Tyler Ryan gets a preview of the 13th Annual Shriner BBQ Cook-Off

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The 13th Annual Jamil Shriners BBQ Cook-Off begins with the “Anything Butt” competition on Friday at 6:00 PM at the Jamil Temple on Jamil Road in Columbia. According to Nobles John McDonald and Dennie Holcomb, there will be tons of tasty treats made of anything but pork. They plan to have a ton of things to do for kids, including games and a bounce house, music and more. There will also be a silent auction.

The BBQ portion begins at 10:00 AM on Saturday. Entry for the events is $10.00.

All the money raised goes to the Jamil Shriners to assist them in their philanthropic mission in support of the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

You can get more info by calling 803-724-9633.