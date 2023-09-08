Tunnel to Towers 5K Run Walk Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run Walk is set for Friday September, 8.

The event kicks off at 6 pm at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street.

Registration is underway.

For more information click here https://t2t.org/event/2022-tunnel-to-towers-5k-run-walk-south-carolina/

For over a decade in the days leading up to September 11, people meet at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center for a 5K run to never forget the Heroes that died in the attacks, and the First Responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the years since 2001.

This year’s Columbia Tunnel to Towers Run is Friday, September 8.

You can learn more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation HERE.

You can sign up for the race HERE.

Get more info out the Facebook page HERE.