King gets passing attack going, leads Georgia Tech to 48-13 win over South Carolina State

Associated Press,

ATLANTA (AP) — Haynes King passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns, Jamal Haynes ran for 113 yards and one score and Georgia Tech bounced back from a season-opening loss to beat South Carolina State 48-13 on Saturday.

King, a transfer from Texas A&M, completed 21 of 29 passes before giving way to let Zach Pyron in the fourth quarter as the Yellow Jackets (1-1) churned out 578 yards of total offense.

South Carolina State (0-3) has lost seven in a row and 11 of 14 after going 3-8 last season.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts