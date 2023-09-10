Wolves drop home opener against North Greenville

NEWBERRY- The Newberry College football team fell to the Crusaders of North Greenville Saturday (Sept. 9) 24-14 at Setzler Field.

The Wolves fell behind early in the first quarter as the Crusaders had two big plays including a 58 yard touchdown pass and a 75 yard pass to give North Greenville an early 14-0 lead.

The Wolves would fight back with a touchdown run from sophomore quarterback Brayden Phillips to cut the Crusader lead in half a 14-7.

The Wolves would battle back in the fourth quarter as, Phillips would connect with Andre Banks from 11 yards out to cut the deficit to 24-14.

The Wolves defense forced three turnovers, as senior cornerback Kevon Gregory would grab an interception and return it to the North Greenville 39 yard line in the second quarter leading to the Wolves first touchdown of the evening.

Sophomore quarterback Brayden Phillips threw for 161 yards and a touchdown, while running one in from four yards out.

The Wolves (1-1) will be back in action next Saturday (Sept. 16) as they will open up SAC play hosting the Wasps of Emory & Henry at Setzler field. Kickoff for next Saturday’s contest will be a 6:00 p.m. as the Wolves will have Lutheran Night along with Family Day, and finishing off Mental Health Awareness week.