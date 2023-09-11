A Morning of Remembrance — 22 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Monday marks 22 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people across New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C.

The 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina held its annual ceremony on Lincoln Street — helping to ensure folks never forget the events of that day and continue to honor those lives lost.

Hundreds gathered at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center for “A Morning of Remembrance.”

ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan emceed the event.

“But it’s for those people who don’t have those images seared in their memories that we have a mission and obligation to teach, and ensure that they too, always remember,” says Ryan.

A moment of silence was held at 8:46 a.m. — signifying the moment the first plane struck the World Trade Center’s South Tower.

Governor Henry McMaster and local law enforcement officials gave remarks — with the event also honoring the 60 fallen First Responders and Military Service Members of the Midlands since 2001.

Including Diane Rawl’s son, 1st Lieutenant Ryan Rawl, who lost his life while serving in the National Guard.

“Our grief is often softened, some, by the love we feel while we’re here and your respect…”

Daniel Hennigan is the founder of the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina. He says the two steel beams were awarded to the foundation from New York City and were brought to Columbia in 2010.

“The beams are crossed to remind us, we’re a united nation of one. So the story is very simple. Resolve. Never forget the fallen. United nation of one. ”

Dawn Yamashiro lost her brother Brian Warner in the 2001 attacks.

“I was here in Columbia when the towers fell, and I got the news that my brother was in them. So, Columbia is my home and it has a special place in my heart. So every year, I’m honored that Columbia has decided to do something in honor of them. And I am grateful that Daniel started the memorial so I have a place to grieve my brother,” says Yamashiro.

Yamashiro also says she was driving her children to preschool when she heard about the first plane hitting the tower.

“So it’s burned in your brain. And then what’s burned in my brain is my last conversation with him as well. So you know those kinds of things hit ya — and it’s hard to forget,” Yamashiro says.

Four-hundred-and-sixteen First Responders lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11th.