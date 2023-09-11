Local Living: It’s time for the Greek Festival
Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, it’s almost time for the Columbia area to indulge in spanakopeta, greek salad and more.
Columbia’s 36th Annual Greek Festival is set for September 14-17, 2023.
The Greek Festival will take place at 1931 Sumter Street at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Organizers say you can enjoy music, food, drink, and learn a little about Greece.
For more on the festival click here http://columbiasgreekfestival.com/