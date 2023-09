American researcher rescued from Turkish cave after week

(ABC News) — The daring rescue of the American researcher who fell ill during a cave expedition in Turkey..

ends in success.

Mark Dickey seen smiling as he was lifted out of the cave, he was trapped in for more than week rescuers were able to hoist him out of the cave on a stretcher.

making it to the surface overnight in Turkey. He’s now being treated at a nearby hospital.

ABC’s Melissa Adan has the latest.