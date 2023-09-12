Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season

Associated Press,

Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and the 39-year-old New York Jets quarterback will miss the rest of the season, coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday.

An MRI revealed the four-time NFL MVP’s injury, confirming what the Jets feared after their 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo on Monday night. Saleh said Rodgers will have season-ending surgery, but he wasn’t certain when that would occur.

Torn Achilles tendons typically take several months of recovery due to the extensive rehabilitation needed.

Categories: National Sports, Sports

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts