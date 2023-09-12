Lexington police searching for missing teen

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Lexington say they are searching for a 13 year old girl they believe ran away from home.

Investigators say Shaniya Anderson was last seen Monday walking from Park North Apartments on Park Rd. around 7am.

Police say she was wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, blue shoes, and she was carrying a pink backpack.

According to authorities, she is 5’2″ and approximately 100 pounds.

Officers say she does not have a mobile phone and was not at school yesterday.