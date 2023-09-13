ABC’s of Education: Gray Collegiate addresses sports program ‘competitive fairness’

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — in tonight’s abc’s of education… We’re taking a closer look at gray collegiate academy. the school now in the center of a bizarre battle over how well their teams – specifically their football team plays and recruits.

The Gray Collegiate Principal was joined by Parents, Coaches and Student Athletes who are a part of the schools sports program gathered at the public charter school Tuesday night to discuss their sports program moving forward.

This comes after some area high schools decided to forfeit their upcoming games claiming it’s not fair how the school obtains top players.

the school discussed competitive fairness, the possibility of moving to 3-A division and implementing a punishment when another team forfeits a game. In the meantime Gray Collegiate has been invited to play out of state public charter schools who have agreed to cover their travel costs. Their next game will be against a school in Washington D.C.

