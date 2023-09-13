A Jury duty scam is making the rounds

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department is warning members of the public to be on alert for a jury duty scam that is once again making the rounds. The department says they have received multiple reports of people getting calls from scammers claiming to have the ability to make your arrest warrant for missing jury duty go away, if you pay a fee. They claim if the money is not paid you could be arrested.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says this one scam that has been around before and is now making it’s way around the county again and wants to remind anyone who happens to get a call like this that you can not pay your way out of an arrest warrant. Ravenell adding, “It doesn’t come close to working that way,”…You cannot buy your way out of a warrant.”

Ravenell says residents report getting the calls on Tuesday from scammers claiming to be with the Warrants Division of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, one caller saying the caller identified themselves as “Deputy Smith”.

Sheriff Ravenell says if you get a call like this simply hang up the phone, or tell them you are calling the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, but most importantly the Department is asking for you not to give money to anyone claiming to have a warrant for your arrest. If you have questions or concerns about a call like this you can contact the department at (803) 534-3550.