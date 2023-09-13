SC DHEC: Get your Flu, COVID and RSV vaccines

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Health Officials are urging South Carolinians to get their Flu, COVID, and RSV vaccines as early as possible.

According to Doctor Linda Bell with DHEC, studies show the new COVID boosters are effective against the main variants currently circulating and it is recommended for those 6 months and older.

ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton has more.

For more information on flu vaccines from DHEC, click here https://scdhec.gov/index.php/health/flu