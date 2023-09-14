Kershaw County Coroner identifies Lineman killed on the job

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Kershaw County Coroner has identified a lineman killed while on the job. According to Coroner David West, 34 year old Timothy John Gardner of Sumter, was pronounced dead at MUSC Kershaw Health shortly after being electrocuted while working at a job site on Cantey Hill Road in Camden.

According to the company’s Facebook post, Black River CEO Charlie Allen said the lineman was working with a crew on Cantey Hill Road in Cassatt when he made contact with a piece of equipment that had become energized. Efforts were made to resuscitate him until paramedics arrived.

“Black River is a close-knit family, and we are devastated with this loss,” said Allen. “We are praying for his family and his fellow linemen, and all of the people who called him a friend. He had the best personality, loved to talk to everyone and adored his wife and children. Words cannot express how much he will be missed.”