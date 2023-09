12/24

MCMURTURY, KEVIN LEE

ASSAULT / ASSAULT & BATTERY 3RD DEGREE MALICIOUS / MALICIOUS INJURY TO ANIMALS, PERSONAL PROPERTY, INJURY VALUE $2,000 OR LESS RESISTING / RESISTING ARREST; OPPOSE OR RESIST LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER SERVING PROCESS OR MAKING ARREST DUI / DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, LESS THAN .10, 1ST OFFENSE ALCOHOL / TRANSPORT ALCOHOL IN MOTOR VEHICLE WITH SEAL BROKEN