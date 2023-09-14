RCSD investigates multiple assaults at Alvin S. Glenn

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating multiple assaults that occurred at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

On September 14th, deputies were called to a local hospital for reports of three separate detainees being assaulted in their dorms.

The first detainee reported that during the overnight hours, another detainee cut him with a sharp object.

The second detainee also reported that an unknown suspect assaulted him with a sharp object.

The third detainee reported that another detainee assaulted him with a mop. All three victims had lacerations to their bodies.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with ABC Columbia News as we continue to follow this developing story.