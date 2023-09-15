A strike between autoworkers and car companies could have economic fallout

(ABC News) — A strike at the big 3 U.S. automakers,General Motors, Ford and Stellantis could threaten the livelihood of up to 143,000 workers.

The economic fallout, however, could extend far beyond the immediate players involved.

Businesses may lose out on spending from striking autoworkers.

Car component suppliers could grind to a halt.

Consumers may decide to balk at higher prices. In light of this, companies and lawmakers alike want to make sure that doesn’t happen.

U.A.W President Shawn Fain has said there will be plans for targeted strikes at any company that fails to reach a labor deal. The White House says President Biden spoke with Fain and the leaders of the major auto companies to discuss the negotiations.