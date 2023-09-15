Deputies: Teen charged in fatal shooting

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Deputies say a 16 year old is in custody following a deadly Thursday night shooting.

Investigators say deputies responded to Mandel Dr. just after 7:30pm in reference to shots fired in the area.

Authorities say an off duty deputy witnessed the victim driving his car and stop in front of an abandoned house.

Deputies say the victim got out of his car, was surrounded by several people, got back into his car and drove away.

As he was leaving, investigators say the 16 year old suspect fired shots into the car.

The car crashed into a nearby fence where the responding deputy found them with two gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.