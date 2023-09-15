Motion for new Murdaugh trial dismissed due to “procedural defect”

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Alex Murdaugh will not receive a new trial due to what the attorney general calls a procedural defect.

Friday afternoon the Attorney General’s Office released its response to a motion filed by Murdaugh’s attorneys asking for a new trial on the grounds that the clerk in the original trial committed jury tampering by advising jurors to not believe Murdaugh’s testimony.

The attorneys say the discovery was made in excerpts from a book written by Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill.

Hill has denied any wrongdoing.

In Friday’s response Attorney General Alan Wilson said the state could not grant a new trial on the grounds that the first trial is still in the appeals process.

Wilson did leave the door open however for Murdaugh’s attorney’s to correct any “defect” and conceded that an evidentiary hearing may be held to consider the claims.

Murdaugh was convicted in March of the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul at their property in Colleton county.