SC State Fair discounted tickets on sale now

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is almost time for rides, corn dogs and funnel cakes. The 154th South Carolina State Fair will take place October 11-22, 2023.

State Fair discount admission and ride tickets are now on sale. Officials announced you can buy tickets in advance with savings of up to 50%.

Tickets can be purchased now through October 10, 2023 at a participating Circle K location or at SCStateFair.org.

