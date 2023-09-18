6th Annual ColaJazz Fest returns to the Soda City this fall!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready for a party that is sure to keep your fingers snapping at the 6th Annual ColaJazz Fest this fall!

The ColaJazz Gala starts Saturday, September 30 from 6 – 10 p.m. at the State Museum; the ColaJazz fest starts Sunday, October 1 from 3 – 9 p.m. at the 1700 block of Main Street.

Curtis spoke with ColaJazz’s Executive Director & Founder Mark Rapp about all the talented local and national artists ready to rock the stage over the weekend.

Saturday night’s gala features three concerts inside the main lobby of the State Museum. Sunday is an all-day affair with four bands, food trucks and more!

Tickets are $100 per person for general admission to the gala and tickets for the ColaJazz Fest is $20 per person.

For tickets to both events, visit ColaJazz’s website for details.