Deputies: Students charged after middle school fight

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO) Richland County deputies say two students are facing charges after a fight at E.L. Wright Middle School.

Investigators say at 11:30 Monday morning a school resource officer was alerted to a fight in the hallway.

Deputies say the officer witnessed two students fighting with school personnel unsuccessfully attempting to break them up.

At that point, officials say, the SRO stunned both students with a taser to gain control which he did.

The students, both 13, are charged with assault and battery 3rd degree and released to their parents after a medical exam.