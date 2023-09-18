SC Military searching for F-35 that went missing Sunday after pilot ejected

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– South Carolina military officials are searching for an F-35 that went missing Sunday.

According to a statement from officials at Charleston Air Base, Joint Base Charleston and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, emergency officials responded to what they called a mishap involving an F-35B Lightning II jet from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron.

Officials say the pilot ejected safely and was transferred to a local medical center in stable condition.

At this time, response teams are still trying to locate the F-35.

Officials asked the public to cooperate with military and civilian authorities as the recovery effort continues. Per a statement, if you have any information that may assist recovery teams in locating the F-35, please call the JB Charleston BaseDefense Operations Center at 843-963-3600.