Midlands Pup Shots! September 19

Irmo
Affectionate, Friendly, Gentle, Playful, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with children
Adoption fee $200
Aspen is a gorgeous girl who was found stray with some sort of tie-out wrapped about her neck and chest.
2/16
BROWNIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
3/16
BULLETT
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Brave, Couch potato, Dignified
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
5 yrs old
4/16
COOPER
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
5/16
DEMI
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
6/16
FERN
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
7/16
KANE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
8/16
LILY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
9/16
LYNNA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
10/16
MUNCHIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
11/16
ROSIE
Irmo
Playful, Smart, Affectionate, Friendly
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $200
Rosie came to us after being seized from a neglectful 'rescue' situation.
12/16
SANSA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
13/16
SOUTH
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
14/16
SMITHY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
15/16
SMOKE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
16/16
VITO
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
Help a Midlands pup in need find a forever home courtesy of Petfinder.com!