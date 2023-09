CPD now investigating ‘suspicious’ death as homicide

(WOLO) — The death of a 66 year old woman that began as a ‘suspicious’ death is now being investigated as a homicide by Columbia Police. Officers say an autopsy show the woman died from blunt force trauma to her body.

Investigators say the woman’s body was found Saturday afternoon at a home on Byron Road.

If you have any information on this incident, call the columbia police department or crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.