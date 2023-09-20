Sumter Police investigating shooting that left one man dead and another injured

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

According to police, they received a shots fired call at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to investigators, a Sumter County Sheriff’s Deputy who was near the area found a man, with a gunshot wound, in the roadway on Brand Street.

According to investigators 42 year old Paul Shereshaw, of Charlotte, was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he died.

Police say as officers were investigating that shooting, another man came to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police believe that man was standing nearby when the shots were fired and was struck. He is expected to recover.

Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have seen or heard anything in the Brand Street area, to contact the Sumter Police

Department at 803-436-2700.

Tips can be given by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.