Columbia Fireflies announce 2024 game times

COLUMBIA, SC – The Fireflies, in conjunction with the Carolina League and Major League Baseball, today announced the start times of their home games for the 2024 season. Midlands residents will see a lot of familiarity with the schedule, as the Fireflies are keeping the bulk of their first pitch times the same in 2024.

Games on weeknights will have a standard start time of 7:05 pm, Saturdays are scheduled for 6:05 pm and first pitch on Sundays are set for 5:05 pm.

Segra Park will play host to three day-games in 2024. The team will start April 23 at 11:05 am, May 7 at 11:05 am and May 15 at 12:05 pm. In addition to that, Columbia’s game set for Wednesday, July 3 will begin at 6:05 pm to accommodate an Independence Day fireworks show after the game.

