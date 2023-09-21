Dept. of Corrections investigates inmate death as homicide

(ABC Columbia/FILE) - Broad River Correctional Institution.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections says an inmate was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, 48 year old Trey Chavez Brown was discovered unresponsive inside of his cell at the Broad River Correctional Institution, and the Department of corrections says they are now investigating the death as a homicide. Authorities say they plan to conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say the SCDC Inspector General’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), along with the Richland County Coroner’s Office are working in tandem to investigate the case.

