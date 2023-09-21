Family operated bakery closing after 30 years

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — After nearly thirty years in business a family-operated bakery will be closing its doors on Sunday.

The Wilson family has been in the baking business for decades, and now part of their “sweet journey” is coming to an end.

Cakes LaMo’r Bakery on North Main Street got its start in the early ’90’s when the family’s matriarch, Rosa Wilson, started “Sweet Temptations Bakery” out of their mobile home in Hopkins, South Carolina.

In 2011, the bakery made the move to downtown Columbia’s Main Street under the same name, and in 2019 it was rebranded as Cakes LaMo’r.

Rosa and Vessel Wilson’s daughter and Head Cake Decorator, Kristi Wilson, says she has loved working with family over the years.

“Family is everything. They are that support, that comfort. Just all in one. Your cousins. They might be your auntie but they’re your friend too. So that’s what I can say I love about my family,” says Kristi Wilson.

Rosa and Vessel’s son and Owner LaMar Wilson, says they’ve made the tough decision to close due to inflation and customer flow — but will continue to serve business partners in the area and as far away as Mississippi.

“This is hard. It is very very hard, it was a very difficult decision to make. There have been a lot of blood sweat and tears, a lot of prayers, so it’s very difficult, seeing the hard work that my parents have put in throughout the years,” says LaMar Wilson.

The siblings believe their business was never just about the Wilson family.

“One thing I’m proud of is that we’ve always said we’re not just a bakery, but we’re a ministry in the community. So seeing us have to not being able to have that opportunity again right now, is very hard because it’s not only about us, it’s about the people that we serve,” LaMar Wilson says.

While the family isn’t sure of what’s next, they ask folks to continue following them on social media for updates, and possible pop up shops and holiday orders.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I am thankful to just have a family that really genuinely, genuinely love each other,” says LaMar Wilson.

Cakes LaMo’r will be open on Friday, September 22 from 10 am to 5:30 pm and on Sunday, September 23 from 1pm to 3pm for its “Sunday Bun-day Finale” with plenty of their “Cinna-LaMo’r” buns.

“Our cinnamon rolls are to die for. So if you haven’t had them, come by and get them before we shut the doors one last time. We’re gonna have our original buns with and without raisins. We’ve got our biscoff cookie bun, a strawberry crunch bun. But we’ll be here at 5708 North Main Street Cakes LaMo’r Bakery from 1 o’clock pm to 3 pm so as we head out we just want to say ‘Continue to love each other, and be blessed,” says LaMar Wilson.

You can follow the bakery on Instagram at cakeslamorbakery or go to cakeslamorbakery.com.