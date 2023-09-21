Man sentenced in deadly boating accident

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A man was sentenced to 10 years for a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray in 2019.

Tracy Gordon was found guilty of reckless homicide.

In September of 2019… the Department of Natural Resources says Gordon was driving a speedboat when he hit a pontoon boat.

68-year-old Stanley Kiser died in that crash.

His wife and daughter were also injured.

Although Gordon was charged with boating under the influence the jury found him not guilty on those charges.