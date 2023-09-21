Midlands Pup Shots! September 21 3 hours ago ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/16BEPPER Columbia Spayed / neutered. 2/16BESSIE Columbia Playful Good with other dogs, children This sweet girl is Bessie, an 8 month old labrador mix who came to us from a local shelter. 3/16BISCUIT Columbia Spayed / neutered. 4/16BLUE Columbia Affectionate Good with other dogs, children World, meet the 14 babies rescued from the side of the road! 5/16BRANSON Columbia Gentle and Friendly Good with dogs, children This gorgeous guy is Branson, a 2 year old golden retriever mix who came to us from a local shelter. 6/16CHANTILLY Columbia Spayed / neutered. 7/16CHIPOTLE Columbia Spayed / neutered. 8/16DIVA 9/16DUCHESS 10/16ELVIRA Columbia Spayed / neutered. 11/16IVY Columbia Affectionate Good with dogs, children This beautiful gal is Ivy, a 2 year old schnauzer mix who came to us from a local shelter. 12/16LALA Columbia Affectionate Good with dogs, children This sweet baby is Lala, a 2 year old black lab who came to us from a local shelter. 13/16LOKI Columbia Spayed / neutered. 14/16NELLIE Columbia Spayed / neutered. 15/16SOPHIE Columbia Gentle and Friendly Good with other dogs, children This darling gal is Sophie, a 2 year old retriever mix who came to us from a local shelter. 16/16WINNIE Columbia Spayed / neutered. Help find a forever home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com! Categories: Midlands Pup Shots ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest