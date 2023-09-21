SCHP investigate deadly Oconee County accident

Oconee Co, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to look into the cause of a deadly accident involving two cars in Oconee County. SCHP says the accident took place just before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon along SC-11 at Mountain Road which is located approximately 4 miles East of Westminster.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidewell there were two cars involved in the crash. Tidwell says he driver of a 2004 Suzuki motor scooter was traveling north along SC-11, while the driver of a 2010 Kia driving along Mountain Road headed eastbound collided at the intersection.

As a result of the crash, Trooper Tidwell says the driver of the motor scooter died at the scene.