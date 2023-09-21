September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, Red Cross names local HBCU Ambassadors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month but the American Red Cross says patients fight the disease 365 days a year.

The Red Cross says the disease primarily impacts the African American and Hispanic community, To help raise awareness the Red Cross is partnering with HBCU’S.

This week students from Allen University and South Carolina State University joined Dwight Priest Junior from Claflin University for the American Red Cross HBCU Ambassador program.

On their campuses, they will build and maintain a diverse blood supply, say organizers.

Dwight is currently America’s lead ambassador in the program for raising the most awareness, he says getting his peers to come together is challenging but not impossible.