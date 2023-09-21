Woman indicted for killing bride on her wedding day

Charleston, S.C. (CNN)–The alleged drunk driver accused of killing a bride on her wedding night has been indicted by a grand jury.

Jamie Komoroski was indicted Wednesday on four counts related to the April 28th crash in Folly Beach.

The bridal party,including newlyweds Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller, were on a golf cart-style vehicle returning from their reception when police say Komoroski drove her car into the vehicle.

Authorities say Komoroski’s blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit.

The grand jury indicted her on one count of felony DUI resulting in death, two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

and one count of reckless homicide.

The 25-year-old was denied bond and remains in jail awaiting trial.