Midlands Pup Shots! September 22

Columbia
Happy
Good with dogs, children
This ball of fluff is Cosmo, a 3 year old australian shepherd, poodle mix who was surrendered to us with his partner, Polly, from a breeder who no longer wanted them.
4/16
CRYPTO
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
5/16
DONALD
Columbia
Playful
Good with other dogs, children
This adorable guy is Donald, a 3 year old labrador who came to us from a local shelter.
6/16
ESMERELDA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
7/16
GAIA
Columbia
Happy
Good with dogs, children
This total sweetheart is Gaia, a 2-4 year old shepherd/chow mix who came to us from a local shelter.
8/16
MOLLY
Columbia
Happy
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
Meet Molly, the resilient and lovable shep-lab mix who overcame adversity.
9/16
NOVA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
10/16
OLLIE
Columbia
Playful
Good with dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
In November 2022, Ollie was found at a race track in Greenville, SC.
11/16
PENNY
West Columbia
House trained
Spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
She's 22 lbs and 7 years old, with an easygoing temperament
12/16
POLLY
Columbia
Happy
Good with other dogs, children
This ball of fluff is Polly, a 3 year old australian shepherd, poodle mix who was surrendered to us with her partner, Cosmo, from a breeder who no longer wanted them.
13/16
SHEBA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
14/16
SHEBA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
15/16
TROY
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses, Smart
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
My name is TROY and I'm a 5 year old tan and black male German Shepherd/Australian Shepherd mix
16/16
WYLIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
Help find a home for a Midlands Pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com!