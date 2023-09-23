Wolves ground Flying Fleet, 24-17

GREENWOOD – The Newberry College football team defeated the Flying Fleet of Erskine College 24-17. The Wolves dominated the game on the ground. The Wolves ran for 320 total yards on the ground. Trakell Murray had 18 carries for a career high 168 yards and a touchdown. Dwayne Wright had 19 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown.

The Wolves got on the board first on their opening drive as Bryce Earley nailed a 27 yard field goal to make the score 3-0. The Flying Fleet would take the ensuing kickoff back 85 yards to make it a 7-3 Flying Fleet lead.

Early on in the second quarter, Dwayne Wright would break a few tackles and score from 25 yards out to make it 10-7. Two drives later, Trakell Murray would take one to the house from 45 yards out to make it 17-7 before the half.

To start the second half, the Wolves special teams got involved as Melvin Lundy would recover a blocked punt by Chucky Roach in the endzone to make it 24-7. Erskine would respond with a 28 yard field goal to make it 24-10 before the end of the third quarter. Erskine would punch one into the endzone with 1:10 remaining but it was too late.

Graduate Linebacker, A.J. Valentine led the Wolves defense with eight tackles on the night for the Wolves.

The Wolves (3-1, 2-0 SAC) are back in Setzler field next weekend as they will host the Eagles of Carson-Newman next Saturday at 6:00 p.m.