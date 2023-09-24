Man shot multiple times while asleep in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A man is being charged with murder after shooting another man in his sleep on Saturday, September 23rd.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation revealed 25 year old Dez’mond Keon Miller entered a home on the 2000 block of Capitol View Drive and shot the victim while he was asleep. Deputies say a witness in the home recognized Miller and called 911.

According to the Lexington County Coroner the victim, 24-year-old Gervamieon S. Moody, was shot multiple times while in the bed at the home of a female friend. He died at the scene.

Miller is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent.