Inaugural Kindred Hearts SC Caregiver Gala kicks off this Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One non-profit is honoring Kinship Caregivers with a special event this Saturday!

The Kindred Hearts’ South Carolina Inaugural Caregiver Gala is from 7 pm – 11 pm at the EdVenture Children’s Museum’s Canal Room at 211 Gervais St.

Curtis spoke with Kindred Hearts SC Founder Dr. Kimberly Janha & Ambassador/Caregiver Gillia Bazemore about how this event supports the importance of having caregivers in the family to lend a helping and loving hand.

The event is also packed with food, music and so much more!

Tickets for the black tie event are $50 for general admission and $500 for available tables.

For tickets or if you just want to donate, visit Kindred Hearts SC’s website.