Richland District One releases statement on shooting deaths of three teens who were Eau Claire HS Students

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland School District One is reacting to the shooting deaths of three teens in Richland County Sunday.

According to the district, the teens were students at Eau Claire High School.

Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon released a statement Monday on the shootings:

“The Richland One family is grieving the loss of three young lives to senseless gun violence. Three Eau Claire High School students were killed Sunday afternoon (September 24, 2023) in an incident that occurred on Saddletrail Road. Our Crisis Team is at Eau Claire today to provide counseling and support to any students and staff who may need assistance. We also have additional security on campus as a precaution. This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we ask everyone to keep the students’ families and the students and staff at Eau Claire High School in your thoughts and prayers.”

For more on the story click here https://www.abccolumbia.com/2023/09/24/three-teens-dead-and-one-injured-after-shooting-in-richland-county/