Fairfield Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Fairfield Co. Coroner’s Office has identified a person killed in a September 20th accident.

Officials say Jerome Montgomery, 56, of Gaston was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident at Hwy. 21 and Old 21 in the Ridgeway area.

The coroner says he was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.