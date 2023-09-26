Midlands Pup Shots! September 26

Barnwell
Friendly
Vaccinations up to date.
Prefers home without other dogs
He is around 3 to 4 years old and was found as a stray.
3/16
BOJANGLES
North Augusta
Loyal, Affectionate, Friendly, Smart, Protective, Dignified, Couch Potato
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $50
Bojangles.....found rummaging through the dumpsters at a well known chicken place turned out to be quite the dapper fellow!
4/16
CODY
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
My name is CODY and I'm an 11 month old white male Great Pyranees I'm the sweetest boy and am a little shy still because I haven't had a lot of attention until now.
5/16
COFFEE
6/16
FRECKLES
7/16
FREIGHT TRAIN
Aiken
Spayed / neutered.
8/16
JUNIPER
Rock Hill
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Get ready to fall in love with Juniper, a radiant 1.5-year-old bully breed beauty with a heart as big as her personality.
9/16
LAKE
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $550
Lake is a 3-month-old Labrador Retriever mix and currently weighs about 16 lbs.
10/16
LANDON
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Gentle, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
My name is LANDON and I'm an 11 month old white male Great Pyranees I'm the sweetest boy and am a little shy still because I haven't had a lot of attention until now.
11/16
LANDON
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $550
These three Labrador siblings were rescued from a high-kill shelter in Swainsboro, Georgia, where they were found in terrible conditions.
12/16
LOGAN
Columbia
Playful
Other dogs, cats, children.
Logan is a sweet, 10 year old man.
13/16
POCKET
North Augusta
Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Funny, Curious, Loves Kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children, other animals. Kids, dogs, possibly other animals but would need a slow introduction.
Adoption fee $50
She was an owner surrender who "didn't care what happened to her".
14/16
POLLY
Columbia
Happy
Other dogs, children.
This ball of fluff is Polly, a 3 year old australian shepherd, poodle mix who was surrendered to us with her partner, Cosmo, from a breeder who no longer wanted them.
15/16
REMMI
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
My name is REMMI and I'm a 5 month old tan and white female Lab/Hound mix.
16/16
SUSIE
North Augusta
Playful, Affectionate, Friendly, Curious, Funny
Other dogs, children, other animals. Her foster home has small children and other dogs.
Adoption fee $50
She and her brother were rescued and put into temporary foster care after they had been at animal control for an extended amount of time.
Help find a forever home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com!