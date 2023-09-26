Pet of the Week: Steve

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Steve! This handsome guy is a 1-year-old Doberman Pincher looking for his forever home through Pawmetto Lifeline.

Steve came to Pawmetto after staff unfortunately found him tied to a tree, abandoned outside the shelter early one morning. Despite his rough start, Steve is the sweetest, goofiest boy and is ready to give a lot of love to his new forever family!

Marketing & Communications Manager Maria Wooten says because Steve is a young, large-breed dog, he would do best in a family where he is given plenty of exercise, enrichment, and would even love to have another furry friend to play with. “He is not the kind of dog you would want to leave crated all day. He needs to be out; he loves adventure. He loves going for walks in the park, and he loves pools! He loves splashing in the kiddy pool at Pawmetto,” said Wooten.

Steve already knows how to sit; he is very intelligent and treat-motivated, and would do well learning new tricks! While he is still a puppy with puppy energy, Steve is very well-mannered and gentle.

To adopt Steve, fill out an application here. Officials always recommend bringing by any furry or human friends for a meet and greet to ensure the best adoption.

If you’re not yet ready to adopt, fostering is always a great option to help give these shelter pets a break from the shelter environment. If you’re interested in fostering Steve, contact Foster Manager, Helen Cotton at foster@pawmettolifeline.org.