Richland Co. community members discuss rash of violence

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Community members in Richland County held a meeting to discuss the violence in the area.

voone of the topics discussed was the recent deadly shooting of three teens on Saddletrail Road that we previously mentioned. locals are calling for change as they feel that the youth are lacking in guidance and that without it, disaster could follow.

So far, three teenagers are in custody in connection with the Saddletrail shooting.