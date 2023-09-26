SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services unveils new display at law enforcement museum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Open weekdays and free to the public, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame brings in visitors from all across the state.

Now, the museum is working to update a few parts of the building. The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) unveiled a new exhibit Tuesday monring.

“The new PPP presentation started about a year ago,” said Jim McClary with the SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. “We’ve been trying to get updated displays since a lot has changed since they were put up. PPP was innovative and jumped up and took the lead. We’re hoping the other agencies will follow.”

The Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services hopes the new display not only serves to update the hall of fame but also as a recruiting tool.

“As with any law enforcement agency in South Carolina, it’s challenging for us to find law employees because of the working hours and dangers of law enforcement,” said Melvin Warren, SCDPPPS acting director. “We’re always revising our methods of recruitment.”

Warren says his department is looking for motivated employees who help them accomplish their mission of helping those being released from custody.

“Supervision is the number one key,” the director said. “We have to make them realize they made a mistake but this does not define their future. We want to help them get back in society and become productive citizens of South Carolina.”

The department faces individual challenges with each person it helps.

“We have some offenders that have substance abuse challenges. We put them in treatment programs and supervise them daily,” Warren said. “We have people with mental health issues. There’s specialized agents to handle those patients.”

The department also offers services and resources that work to get people back on their feet and employed.

“Of course when you have a criminal record, employees look at that. However, we work with different vendors to overcome those challenges,” Warren said. “We let them know we have people who made a mistake but now deserve the chance to be employed.”

